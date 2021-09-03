The Ocala First Friday Art Walk returns

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The First Friday Art Walk is returning to Ocala.

The art walk takes place the first Friday of each month September through May from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This free event includes over 30 artist displays, live music and family activities taking place in Ocala’s historic downtown.

Visitors can enjoy a self-guided tour of all the local artists.

