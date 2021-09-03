Ocala and Marion County Fire Rescue crews cooperate to extinguish fire at a Dollar General

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala and Marion County Fire Rescue crews worked together to put out a fire at a dollar store.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, a caller told dispatch a shelf was on fire at the dollar general on NE 35th St. in Ocala.

When crews arrived, smoke was pouring out of the building.

No one was hurt in the blaze, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

