Police arrest man in connection to a stabbing in northeast Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Police arrested 30-year-old Willie Lee Holmes for stabbing a woman at the Oaks Crossing Apartments on NE Waldo Rd.

He’s charged with attempted felony murder, aggravated assault, and false imprisonment.

Alexandria Taylor, the victim’s next-door neighbor, said just a few months ago Holmes had busted the victim’s car windows. She said she knew he had a history of drinking, but never thought it would lead to this.

“She was like friend help me, help me!” said Taylor.

The scream, traveling through the wall and into Taylor’s home.

“When I like slowly opened the door to see what was going on, I see her bleeding. Like blood everywhere, and I see him with the knife in his hand, he was chasing her around my car,” she said.

Around 8:30 am GPD responded to a call about the domestic argument that turned violent.

Officers found the victim outside the home with multiple stab wounds.

“There was one child that was outside with her at that time. I believe that child was unharmed,” said Graham Glover, a spokesperson for the Gainesville Police Department.

Glover said the victim was taken immediately to UF Health Shands and is expected to survive.

At that time, the suspect was still inside the home with another child.

“After negotiations and talking the child came out a little bit ago and just a few moments ago the suspect surrendered,” said Glover.

This past June, Holmes was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief.

Alexandria Taylor said she’s lived in this complex for four years.

She said when she first met Holmes, “he seemed like an okay dude but when he get drink he get a little crazy. It’s just like I never would’ve expected this though.”

GPD officials said detectives are investigating the motive behind this stabbing.

