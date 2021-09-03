Advertisement

Police officer chases chicken across the road

By Justin Reyes and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAREDO, Texas (KGNS) - Why did the chicken cross the road? Apparently, to get away from the police in Texas!

KGNS reported a video is making rounds on social media showing a Laredo police officer chasing a little chicken near International and Loop 20. Sarahi Rodriguez shared footage of the fowl’s getaway.

There’s no word on what led to the chicken run, but it happened right in front of Bush’s Chicken restaurant. Maybe the little guy tried to make a break for it.

It’s unknown if it was apprehended or evaded arrest.

