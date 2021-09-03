Advertisement

Speaking at a press conference, Governor Ron DeSantis promotes monoclonal antibody treatments

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis is promoting monoclonal antibody treatments at a press conference.

Several people spoke about their personal experiences with the virus and treatment.

DeSantis recently announced 21 sites offering Regeneron-brand treatments.

The press conference started at 9:30 a.m. Friday morning.

