Speaking at a press conference, Governor Ron DeSantis promotes monoclonal antibody treatments
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis is promoting monoclonal antibody treatments at a press conference.
Several people spoke about their personal experiences with the virus and treatment.
DeSantis recently announced 21 sites offering Regeneron-brand treatments.
The press conference started at 9:30 a.m. Friday morning.
