Speaking at a press conference, Governor Ron DeSantis promotes monoclonal antibody treatments

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis is promoting monoclonal antibody treatments at a press conference.

Several people spoke about their personal experiences with the virus and treatment.

DeSantis recently announced 21 sites offering Regeneron-brand treatments.

The press conference started at 9:30 a.m. Friday morning.

