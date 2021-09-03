Advertisement

Superintendent Carlee Simon responds to the ruling blocking Governor Ron DeSantis’ ban on mask mandates.

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua county superintendent Carlee Simon responded to the ruling blocking the Governor’s ban on mask mandates.

In a written statement, Simon said the ruling confirms quote, “what we’ve said all along which is that our mask mandate does not violate Florida law.”

Simon said she expects the issue to continue to be hashed out in the courts.

Thursday, Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper signed an order throwing out the Governor’s ban on mask mandates.

The judge agreed with parents who sued the state and found the Governor had no legal authority to prohibit school districts from requiring masks.

