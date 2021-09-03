The suspect involved in a stabbing on Northeast Waldo Road has been arrested
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police have arrested the suspect involved in a stabbing on Northeast Waldo Road Friday morning.
Officers say when they arrived on scene, a woman was outside with multiple stab wounds.
A child was with her but was unharmed.
The woman was rushed to Shands and is in stable condition.
The suspect, Willy Lee-Holmes, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment.
