The suspect involved in a stabbing on Northeast Waldo Road has been arrested

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police have arrested the suspect involved in a stabbing on Northeast Waldo Road Friday morning.

Officers say when they arrived on scene, a woman was outside with multiple stab wounds.

A child was with her but was unharmed.

The woman was rushed to Shands and is in stable condition.

The suspect, Willy Lee-Holmes, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment.

