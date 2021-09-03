Advertisement

University of Florida students prepare for Gator football season opener

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Gators are getting ready for their season opener against Florida Atlantic University this Saturday. For the first time since the fall of 2019, the stadium will return to maximum capacity, and tailgating is back. UF officials say less than 2,000 tickets remain.

Some students, like Ben Acker, are excited for their first-ever gator game.

“It might not be full capacity, but I think a lot of people have been waiting to see the Gators for a long time,” said Acker.”I think it’s going to be awesome seeing a sea of blue and orange on Saturday”

Others, like senior Emma Hawkins, are looking forward to finally returning after a year off.

“I grew up going to Gator games from the age of three like in a little cheer costume and now as a senior, I’m so sad it’s coming to end so its going to be very bittersweet,” said Hawkins. “I’m so excited we get to have in-person games and get to go cheer on the gators.”

To help ensure the highest level of safety this football season, officials will be blocking off University avenue between 17th street and 22nd street for pedestrians.

Additionally, vaccination events are being held leading up to the 7:30 kick-off.

If you’re going to the game or just watching it from home, make sure to wear white for the white-out theme.

RELATED STORY: Gators embracing an offense-by-ensemble approach

JAMES HILL
A man is in Alachua County Jail after sexually assaulting a woman, giving her an STD