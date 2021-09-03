UPDATE: Bradford County Sheriff’s say two dozen victims have reported their money being stolen by their lawyer

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - In a TV 20 news update, nearly two dozen people are now reporting possible crimes to the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office after a lawyer was arrested for stealing money from clients.

We told you on Wednesday 33 year old Brittany Cooper was arrested after five separate victims accused her of taking their money without rendering services. More victims are now coming forward. We’ve since learned she was arrested a week ago on forgery charges in Columbia County.

Bradford County Sheriff’s Deputies expect more charges.

