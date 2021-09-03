Advertisement

U.S. Capitol riot suspect from Marion County reaches plea agreement

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A Marion County resident accused of participating in the U.S. Capitol riot has reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors.

Kenneth Kelly was arrested on charges of entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct. Court records show that during a status hearing Thursday, lawyers announced they had reached a plea agreement. The agreement will be revealed during a hearing on Sept.17.

RELATED STORY: Ocala resident arrested for storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6th

Kelly was arrested after a family member reported him to the authorities and said he went to the Capitol planning to break in. Phone records and surveillance video verified the accusation.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Alachua County Commissioners made changes to current State of Emergency order
Alachua County Commissioners made changes to current State of Emergency order
Buchholz High School
Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are on scene after a third bomb threat at Buchholz High School
Autopsy report shows Rex and Brody Reinhart were shot by father
Autopsy report shows Rex and Brody Reinhart were shot by father
Uber carjacking in Gainesville leads to ACSO chase and arrest
Uber carjacking in Gainesville leads to ACSO chase and arrest
Algarin admitted to deputies that he used a fake name online to hide his illegal activities...
Man who used a fake name arrested after detectives found multiple files of child porn inside his home

Latest News

Buchholz High School had a third false bomb threat on Thursday since August 19. It caused the...
A Buchholz High School parent reacts to the schools third bomb threat since August 19th
The school's third false bomb threat since August 19th.
A Buchholz High School parent reacts to the school’s third bomb threat since August 19th
Lake City man arrested after assaulting a person he was driving home
Lake City man arrested after assaulting a person he was driving home
Current Covid-19 hospitalization rates are stable according to UF Health
UF Health Shands Hospital CEO reports fewer COVID-19 patients