U.S. Capitol riot suspect from Marion County reaches plea agreement

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A Marion County resident accused of participating in the U.S. Capitol riot has reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors.

Kenneth Kelly was arrested on charges of entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct. Court records show that during a status hearing Thursday, lawyers announced they had reached a plea agreement. The agreement will be revealed during a hearing on Sept.17.

RELATED STORY: Ocala resident arrested for storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6th

Kelly was arrested after a family member reported him to the authorities and said he went to the Capitol planning to break in. Phone records and surveillance video verified the accusation.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.