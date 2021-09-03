Advertisement

Walmart to give raise to more than 500K employees

Walmart workers in Food and General Merchandise units will be getting at least a dollar an hour...
Walmart workers in Food and General Merchandise units will be getting at least a dollar an hour increase.(WALMART via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some Walmart workers are getting a raise.

The company says it is increasing pay for more than 565,000 employees.

Workers in food and general merchandise units will be getting a pay increase of at least a dollar an hour.

This means the new U.S. average hourly wage at Walmart is $16.40, which is ahead of many other retailers.

Several companies, including CVS, have recently raised their minimum wages to $15 an hour.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buchholz High School
Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are on scene after a third bomb threat at Buchholz High School
In this Jan. 10, 2021, file photo, Sarah Gonzalez of New York, a Nurse Practitioner, displays a...
Ask for COVID vaccine proof, face a $5,000 fine in Florida
Nearly two dozen people are now reporting possible crimes to the Bradford County Sheriff’s...
UPDATE: Bradford County Sheriff’s say two dozen victims have reported their money being stolen by their lawyer
Two infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Twin babies found dead in vehicle outside South Carolina daycare
Thompson was a longtime leader with the Alachua County Democratic Party and worked on multiple...
Democratic Party leaders remember activist who died suddenly

Latest News

A bus going through floodwaters is inundated on Wednesday night in New York.
Police look for missing in wake of catastrophic Ida flooding
Gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist condemns Supreme Court decision regarding the Texas...
Gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist condemns Supreme Court decision regarding the Texas abortion law
Speaking at a press conference, Governor Ron DeSantis promotes monoclonal antibody treatments
Speaking at a press conference, Governor Ron DeSantis promotes monoclonal antibody treatments
Gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist condemns Supreme Court decision regarding the Texas...
Gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist condemns Supreme Court decision regarding the Texas abortion law