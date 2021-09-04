A cattle roping competition helps raise money for a boy that broke his femur in half

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Friends and family joined together in Micanopy for a roping benefit to help pay for Dade Markham’s medical bills.

Dade was diagnosed with Chiari malformation which is when the brain tissue extends into the spinal canal. On August 2, Dade fell and broke his left femur in half.

On Saturday his family and friends joined together at Rock Star Arena for a roping competition to help raise money for Dade.

It was $40 per person and there were also raffles, an auction, and barbecue plates for lunch. Dade’s dad Wesley is a firefighter in Ocala and is happy people came out to support his son.

“When someone’s really in need the community around here and friends and family really know how to cherish their time at events and come out to this and really want to participate in helping somebody. It’s good to know there’s a lot of people out there still wanting to give and feel good about it.”

Dade is expected to be in his cast around September 13.

