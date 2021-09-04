Advertisement

First recovery walk remembers people that lost their lives to an overdose

Remembering loves ones that died from overdose.
Remembering loves ones that died from overdose.(WCJB)
By Taylor Simpson
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Zero Hour Life Center is a peer-led organization helping people recover from substance abuse disorders. They held a walk remembering the nearly 94,000 lives that were lost to overdose in the U.S. in 2020 alone.

Robert Cooper the executive director said they want to help people beat addiction.

“Half the battle is getting off the substance, but once you get off the substance there’s a question what’s next. We have to learn to live a life in recovery. That’s what we do try to help people learn to live a life in recovery.”

Phillip Brown is a recovering addict and said he decided to come clean for his two kids.

“I tried recovery so many different times and failed at it a lot of I’m sure was my own doing. But the way that I approached it this time was a little bit different I decided to become 100% honest and humble with everything I’m doing in my day-to-day life.”

Cooper wants addicts to know recovery can save your life.

“We want them to understand that what they’re doing is saving their life. Recovery is saving their life and we have lost a lot of lives and we shouldn’t have done that, but you know that’s just life.”

Their next event is at Rainbow Springs on September 25th where all people recovering from addiction are welcome to enjoy a day out in nature.

