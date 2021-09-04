Lake City Police Department responds to 94 shots fire reports so far this year

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Lake City Police are releasing information on gun violence following an increase in gunplay in the city.

Since the beginning of the year, police officers responded to 94 shots-fired incidents, 25 of which were verified.

This year 14 people have been shot. Officers said only two of the wounded victims cooperated with police to help find the shooter.

Chief Argatha Gilmore is asking for more citizens who witness crimes to come forward.

“Crimes are rarely solved on evidence at the scene alone,” stated Argatha Gilmore. “We need citizens who witness these incidents to step up and help protect our communities by providing information to our officers and investigators for follow-up. These leads help us identify other witnesses, gather more evidence, develop suspects, and solidify a case for prosecution to take these criminals off the street. If you see something, say something.”

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.