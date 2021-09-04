Ocala’s 39th annual Shrine Rodeo kicks off this weekend

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The horse capital of the world is holding their 39th Ocala Shrine Rodeo this weekend. The rodeo started Friday night at 7:30 at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion. Traditional rodeo events included bareback bronco riding to steer wrestling.

The rodeo raises money for shriners children patients at UF Health Shands. One of the shriners says giving back to children is their ultimate goal.

Harold mix/shriner: “I can remember some of the kids when I first came in are now graduating college, they played sports in college and when we first got them they couldn’t walk so yeah it’s very fulfilling.”

The rodeo will also be held tomorrow night, the gates open at 5:30 and the events starts at 7:30.

