Residents get in the Gator spirit at Chomp the Block party

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Hundreds of Gator football fans packed Celebration Pointe for their Chomp the Block block party ahead of Saturday’s home game that many have been waiting for.

Fans got a head start to show off their orange and blue at Chomp the Block with live music.

There were games and face painting for the little ones and drinks for the grown ups.

COVID-19 stood in the way of the event last year, so Marketing Coordinator Angela Chan said this is a great opportunity to get in the spirit now and every home game after this one.

“To finally have everybody come back out feel a little more comfortable coming back out,” Chan said. “I think it is going to do great for morale and to cheer on the Gators for tomorrow and the rest of the season.”

The next Chomp the Block will be held on Sept. 17 at Celebration Pointe with cheerleaders and Alberta the Gator.

