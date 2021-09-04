Santa Fe College awards veteran students with $1,000 scholarship

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Veteran services at Santa Fe College gave away $1,000 scholarships from their endowment fund to 23 veterans furthering their education.

Each scholarship is in the name of fallen soldiers, donors and local businesses like TV20.

General John Le Moyne said he helped create this scholarship about a decade ago to help veteran students transition from the field to the books.

Trending story: “I hope she remembers my face,”: 20+ victims come forward after attorney’s arrest in Bradford County

“It is a transition and there’s always unexpected expenses as well and so talking to the Santa Fe foundation, we decided we would set up an endowment fund and offer an $1,000 scholarship to say thank you for their service during a tough time for our nation,” Le Moyne said.

Randall Wilhoit, 42, earned the scholarship in TV20s name, as he is studying digital media technology to open his own business.

“It’s just a huge blessing,” Wilhoit said. “I’m probably not in as much financial need as some of the younger folks out here but at the same time, I have three kids, it’ll go to good use.”

Almost all the money from the fund comes straight from the community.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.