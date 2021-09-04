Advertisement

Santa Fe College awards veteran students with $1,000 scholarship

By Camille Syed
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Veteran services at Santa Fe College gave away $1,000 scholarships from their endowment fund to 23 veterans furthering their education.

Each scholarship is in the name of fallen soldiers, donors and local businesses like TV20.

General John Le Moyne said he helped create this scholarship about a decade ago to help veteran students transition from the field to the books.

“It is a transition and there’s always unexpected expenses as well and so talking to the Santa Fe foundation, we decided we would set up an endowment fund and offer an $1,000 scholarship to say thank you for their service during a tough time for our nation,” Le Moyne said.

Randall Wilhoit, 42, earned the scholarship in TV20s name, as he is studying digital media technology to open his own business.

“It’s just a huge blessing,” Wilhoit said. “I’m probably not in as much financial need as some of the younger folks out here but at the same time, I have three kids, it’ll go to good use.”

Almost all the money from the fund comes straight from the community.

