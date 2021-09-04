Sports Overtime: Week two of high school football

(WCJB) -Week two of high school football in North Central Florida is complete. TV20′s game of the week featured the Hawthorne Hornets at the P.K. Yonge Blue Wave. The Hornets defeated the Blue Wave 24-0 for the Hornets’ sixth straight win in the head to head series.

High School Football Week Two:

Hawthorne def. P.K. Yonge 24-0

GHS def. Bishop Moore 14-6

Bolles def. Columbia 34-7

Buchholz def. Sandalwood 28-7

Newberry def. Fort White 14-7

Vanguard def. West Port 21-0

Seabreaze def. Forest 43-8

Lake Weir def. Central 19-14

Middleburg def. Eastside 40-23

Oak Hall def. Bishop Snyder 28-14

Santa Fe Catholic def. St. Francis 50-0

Union County def. Bradford 50-21

Lafayette def. Hamilton County 21-0

Chiefland def. Williston 59-7

Keystone Heights def. Bell 38-0

Belleview def. Bronson 64-8

Clearwater Central def. Trinity Catholic 38-19

Branford def. Joshua Christian 55-0

