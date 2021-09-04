State troopers are looking for a hit and run suspect

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers are searching for the driver in a fatal hit and run accident in Marion County.

They say a cyclist was riding on the paved shoulder of US 301 near Southeast 130th Street near Belleview. An unknown vehicle crashed into the back of the bike throwing off the rider, the 58 year old cyclist died at the scene.

The driver left the scene.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.