Advertisement

Florida wins top-10 showdown with Minnesota in home opener

Gators beat first ranked opponent of the season
By Chris Pinson
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After beginning their season on the road in the Golden Gate state, the Gators volleyball team finally returned home to open play against the Golden Gophers.

No. 5 ranked Florida (4-1) hosted no. 10 ranked Minnesota (1-3) at the O-Dome Sunday afternoon.

It didn’t take long for the Gators to establish dominance, as the orange and blue quickly jumped out to a two set lead.

T’ara Ceasar, Merritt Beason, and Lauren Forte combined for 51 kills for Florida in the match. Thayer Hall also chipped in with 11 to make it four Gators with double-digit kills.

Minnesota rallied back to win the third set behind Stephanie Samedy’s match-high 31 kills, but it wasn’t enough as Florida would go to outlast the Golden Gophers in four sets.

Florida also posted eight aces. Elli McKissock led the orange and blue with four.

Next up for Florida: Another top-10 matchup. The Gators will host Baylor in a two-day battle on September 10 & 11.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Kassie Gilliam, Bradford County
“I hope she remembers my face,”: 20+ victims come forward after attorney’s arrest in Bradford County
Alachua County School Board members voted unanimously to extend the mask mandate by eight weeks.
Alachua County School Board files legal action against Florida Department of Health
Police arrest man in connection to a stabbing in Northeast Gainesville
Police arrest man in connection to a stabbing in northeast Gainesville
JAMES HILL
A man is in Alachua County Jail after sexually assaulting a woman, giving her an STD
Arsonist
Gainesville Police Department offering $5,000 reward for information on arsonist

Latest News

Sunday
Gator soccer scores first win of the Tony Amato era
Dan Mullen leads the Florida Gators out onto Florida Field before the start of their season...
Florida downs Florida Atlantic in season opener
Florida to host FAU Sat.
Gator Insider: The dawn of a new season
Florida linebacker Jeremiah Moon covers an Auburn offensive play during the second half of an...
“Full Moon” expected for the Gators this season