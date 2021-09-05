Florida wins top-10 showdown with Minnesota in home opener

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After beginning their season on the road in the Golden Gate state, the Gators volleyball team finally returned home to open play against the Golden Gophers.

No. 5 ranked Florida (4-1) hosted no. 10 ranked Minnesota (1-3) at the O-Dome Sunday afternoon.

It didn’t take long for the Gators to establish dominance, as the orange and blue quickly jumped out to a two set lead.

T’ara Ceasar, Merritt Beason, and Lauren Forte combined for 51 kills for Florida in the match. Thayer Hall also chipped in with 11 to make it four Gators with double-digit kills.

Minnesota rallied back to win the third set behind Stephanie Samedy’s match-high 31 kills, but it wasn’t enough as Florida would go to outlast the Golden Gophers in four sets.

Florida also posted eight aces. Elli McKissock led the orange and blue with four.

Next up for Florida: Another top-10 matchup. The Gators will host Baylor in a two-day battle on September 10 & 11.

