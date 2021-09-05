Advertisement

Gainesville man arrested on child abuse charges

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after Gainesville police say he abused his partner and children.

39-year old Christopher Gall was arrested saturday afternoon after police say he pushed and choked his wife a number of times in the last few days.

The police report states there is video of Gall forcibly removing children from his partner’s arms by pulling them by their arms.

He is being charged with simple battery and felony child abuse.

