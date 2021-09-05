Gainesville man arrested on child abuse charges

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after Gainesville police say he abused his partner and children.

39-year old Christopher Gall was arrested saturday afternoon after police say he pushed and choked his wife a number of times in the last few days.

The police report states there is video of Gall forcibly removing children from his partner’s arms by pulling them by their arms.

He is being charged with simple battery and felony child abuse.

TRENDING STORY: Police arrest man in connection to a stabbing in northeast Gainesville

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.