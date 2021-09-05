Gator soccer scores first win of the Tony Amato era

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Tony Amato era of Gator soccer hasn’t started out the way Florida fans envisioned it would.

After dropping the first contest of the season, then losing three straight games entering Sunday, the pressure to finally breakthrough and win that first, elusive game started to become more of an issue.

To compound matters, Florida’s match against Florida Gulf Coast was haulted for over an hour after just six minutes of play due to weather concerns.

Upon returning to action, the orange and blue couldn’t get much going. Despite outshooting the Eagles 15-12, with six shots on goal, compared to FGCU’s four, Florida didn’t have any luck finding the back of the net in the first half.

But the scoreless streak wouldn’t continue for much longer in the second half.

In the 53rd minute, Florida mounted an attack and it was junior Alivia Gonzalez who booted a rocket ground ball right passed the Eagles keeper on the right side of the net to put the Gators in front for good.

The goal was Gonzalez’s first of the season and helped earn her team their first win of the season, but, more importantly, the first win for new head coach Tony Amato.

Florida now moves to 7-0 all-time against FGCU.

The Gators will take a well deserved rest before gearing up to face their fourth straight top-20 opponent on Thursday, when they welcome No. 2 North Carolina to Gainesville. It’ll be the first time the Tar Heels have been to Gainesville since 1998.

