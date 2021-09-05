“It’s enthralling but it’s a little scary”: Thousands pack The Swamp for first time in two years for season opener

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The football season at full capacity for the first time kicked off at The Swamp Saturday and students and residents said they are happy to be back cheering on their favorite team. Many people are trying to tackle staying safe from COVID-19 while enjoying a packed swamp.

Thousands filled the University of Florida’s campus and the swamp for the first time since 2019 to tailgate and then see their favorite players throw down on the field.

But as COVID-19 cases rise across North Central Florida and the stadium being open at maximum capacity for the first time since the pandemic, the virus concerns UF senior Kyle Adams.

Related story: Residents get in the Gator spirit at Chomp the Block party

“It’s enthralling but it’s a little scary because personally I just recovered from COVID,” Adams said.

He and his roommate are vaccinated and happy to have the experience they missed out on last year.

“I think it’s very scary in a pandemic but we’ve both taken the necessary precautions that we can and we feel like we don’t want to miss out on our senior year,” Adams added.

Gabriela Portmann said days like these are the highlights of her college career and she is glad to have them back.

“I was pretty upset that we couldn’t tailgate, there were football games but we couldn’t go to them last year so it’s really nice to be back,” Portmann said. “Ii would have to say, it might be the highlight of my dental school.”

Antwan Young and his family has been tailgating in the same spot for 15 years.

“At this tailgate, you gotta be florida die hard,” Young said.

They didn’t go to the game and he says they feel safe because as for him and his family, they got the shot.

“For most of us, we’re vaccinated so let’s go gators,” Young added.

For those wanting to get vaccinated before the game, UF also had a mobile clinic near the stadium ahead of kick off.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.