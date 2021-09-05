Lake City fire chief dies from COVID-19

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Fire Department announced today that Chief Randy Burnham has died due to COVID-19.

In the middle of August, the department shared that two people were battling the virus at LCPD.

The department went on to say that they are saddened but thankful for all the prayers received from the community.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.