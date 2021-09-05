Advertisement

Lake City fire chief dies from COVID-19

By Camille Syed
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Fire Department announced today that Chief Randy Burnham has died due to COVID-19.

In the middle of August, the department shared that two people were battling the virus at LCPD.

The department went on to say that they are saddened but thankful for all the prayers received from the community.

