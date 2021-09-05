Advertisement

Ocala CEP features new expanding airport restaurant

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A new dining option has opened at the Ocala International Airport.

Elevation 99 will create 15 to 20 new jobs and is set to open in mid-October.

Find out more about the restaurant and hear from its owner in this week’s Ocala Weekly Buzz.

