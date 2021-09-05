Residents in Hawthorne are upset after fire station 62 is changing its operating hours to only 12 hours a day

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - News spread when Chief of Cross Creek Volunteer Fire Department, George Jacobs, posted on Facebook telling residents fire station 62 in Hawthorne will be shut down between 8 pm and 8 am starting September 6th. The Alachua County Fire Chief Harold Theus said the fire engine unit will be open 24/7. The rescue unit will close at midnight, only if the department runs into staffing issues. The fire engine unit has the same supplies as the rescue unit.

“It’s not an indefinite move it’s a temporary move to try and get more ambulances in an area that produces a lot more call volume. It’s a sad time, but you just got to look at where your least call volume is and try to position your trucks when you’re having to bring them down,” said Jacobs.

This will increase the arrival time for emergency vehicles coming from Gainesville or Waldo. Taking them 15 to 25 minutes according to Chief Jacobs. Residents in Hawthorne said they are upset with the change.

“As a mom who personally has a son who has a brain tumor along with epilepsy something could happen from 8 o’clock at night to 8 o’clock in the morning. It’s going to take a length of time for Waldo and it’s going to take a length of time from Gainesville,” said Amanda Thomas.

Thomas added they need EMTs in the area because you never know when something can happen.

“If I’m waiting 30 minutes for somebody to come in. I could have spent that 30 minutes already making my way to UF. It’s easier though to have trained EMTs because 5 to 10 minutes for them to get there their dealing with everything on the travels.”

Residents want trained firefighters 24 hours a day, but starting on Labor Day half of the day no one will be around.

