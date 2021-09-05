Advertisement

South Lake Tahoe residents can return as fire threat eases

The Caldor Fire burns on both sides of Highway 50 about 10 miles east of Kyburz, Calif., on...
The Caldor Fire burns on both sides of Highway 50 about 10 miles east of Kyburz, Calif., on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, as the fire pushes east prompting evacuation orders all the way to Echo Summit. The Caldor Fire, the nation's top priority for firefighting resources, grew to more than 213 square miles (551 square kilometers) southwest of Lake Tahoe but containment remained at 12%, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Climate change has made the West warmer and drier in the past 30 years and will continue to make the weather more extreme and wildfires more destructive, according to scientists.(Sara Nevis/The Sacramento Bee via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Tens of thousands of people forced to flee South Lake Tahoe because of a California wildfire could begin return to their homes.

State fire officials say evacuation orders for the area were reduced to warnings as of 3 p.m. Sunday.

Some 22,000 people had been forced to flee the popular resort and nearby areas last week as the Caldor Fire roared toward it.

But authorities say calmer winds and better weather helped them keep the flames in check in the past few days.

The fire remains a few miles outside of the resort on the California-Nevada border, which normally would have been packed for the Labor Day weekend.

Fire officials also say no homes have been lost on the eastern side of the fire nearest the lake, although the huge blaze has burned hundreds of homes further west.

