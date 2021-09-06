16-year old arrested after shooting his robbery accomplice in the leg
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County teen is behind bars after deputies responded to a shooting on Southwest 8th Lane.
Jonah Maultsby was arrested on a felony weapon possession charge after deputies responded to the scene Sunday night and found another teen with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Deputies say the 16-year-old and two other teens conspired to rob someone in a parking lot.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Maultsby ended up shooting one of his accomplices.
