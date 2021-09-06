Advertisement

16-year old arrested after shooting his robbery accomplice in the leg

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County teen is behind bars after deputies responded to a shooting on Southwest 8th Lane.

Jonah Maultsby was arrested on a felony weapon possession charge after deputies responded to the scene Sunday night and found another teen with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Deputies say the 16-year-old and two other teens conspired to rob someone in a parking lot.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Maultsby ended up shooting one of his accomplices.

TRENDING STORY: Shooting in downtown Gainesville leaves one person dead

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Shooting in downtown Gainesville leaves one person dead
Shooting in downtown Gainesville leaves one person dead
Kassie Gilliam, Bradford County
“I hope she remembers my face,”: 20+ victims come forward after attorney’s arrest in Bradford County
Arsonist
Gainesville Police Department offering $5,000 reward for information on arsonist
Lake City fire chief dies from COVID-19
Lake City fire chief dies from COVID-19
“It’s enthralling but it’s a little scary”: The Swamp opens at full capacity for first time in...
“It’s enthralling but it’s a little scary”: Thousands pack The Swamp for first time in two years for season opener

Latest News

WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
“Saving Heroes”: NCFL veteran publishes book helping military and first responders overcome PTSD
“Saving Heroes”: NCFL veteran publishes book helping military and first responders overcome PTSD
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
Horse Capital TV
Horse Capital TV recaps the FTBOA Champions awards show