16-year old arrested after shooting his robbery accomplice in the leg

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County teen is behind bars after deputies responded to a shooting on Southwest 8th Lane.

Jonah Maultsby was arrested on a felony weapon possession charge after deputies responded to the scene Sunday night and found another teen with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Deputies say the 16-year-old and two other teens conspired to rob someone in a parking lot.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Maultsby ended up shooting one of his accomplices.

