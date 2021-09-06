Advertisement

Alachua County Fire Chief said Fire Station 62 in Hawthorne will keep it’s 24 hours of service

Residents thought the station was moving to only 12 hours a day.
By Taylor Simpson
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in Hawthorne were upset when they heard the news that fire station 62  will only be operating for half a day.

According to a Facebook post from Cross Creek Volunteer Fire Department Chief George Jacobs, he said the station will be shut down from 8 pm to 8 am starting on labor day.

But Alachua County Fire Chief Harold Theus said that’s not the case and they’ll have staff at the station 24/7.

“That’s only if we have sufficient staffing to fill that truck. Now we work the schedule out in advance. For example, tomorrow that trucks in service even though this goes into effect tomorrow we have sufficient staffing to keep that truck in service for 24 hours.”

Theus had a message for all the residents of Hawthorne.

“Hawthorne is going to have a fire engine that’s in service 24 hours a day 7 days a week and that’s it’s an advanced life support fire engine. It has all the equipment it can do all the things from a life-saving measure  that a rescue unit can.”

So Hawthorne won’t have to worry about firefighters not being at the station.

