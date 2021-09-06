Christian Life World and Academy hosted their annual Labor Day cookout

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Labor Day was kicked off by Christian Life World and Academy in the afternoon of Sept. 6.

The annual event featured a cookout, games, and other activities for members of the church and community members.

The biggest highlight was the kickball game with teachers versus students.

Pastor Robin Roberts says Covid has yet to put a damper on their festivities.

“Today’s a pretty good turn out, usually 75 people will show up during the day, sometimes close to 100 when everyone comes out. So, Covid has affected us very little this year,” Roberts said.

Roberts says it’s all about having a good time with friends and family.

