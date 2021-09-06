Gainesville man arrested after threatening the victim with a knife after stealing their bicycle

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville was arrested after police say he got caught stealing a bicycle, then threatened the victim with a knife.

Officers say 33-year-old Horace Campbell was stealing a bicycle from a yard on NE 12th Ave. when the victim confronted him.

Police say that’s when Campbell pulled out a knife and said, “I will cut you.”

He was arrested on charges of theft, aggravated assault, and drug offenses.

