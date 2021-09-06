Advertisement

Horse Capital TV recaps the FTBOA Champions awards show

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 12:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Thoroughbred Breeders and Owners Association annual awards were announced on Horse Capital TV’s special presentation.

Find out the big winners in this week’s Horse Capital TV.

RELATED STORY: Horse Capital TV features the Paso Fino horse breed

