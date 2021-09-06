Jewish organizations gear up for high holidays despite COVID-19 concerns

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tonight marks the start of the Jewish new year, and like many recent events, celebrations will look a little different.

While the pandemic may not be over, the holiday preparations going on inside UF Hillel are a far cry from what they looked like last year.

Rabbi Jonah Zinn, with UF Hillel, said last year students had to choose a time slot to sign up for services and dinner, but this year he’s hoping to bring a sense of normalcy back to students.

“We limited them to about 50 students per seating, so we had several different service times you could sign up for, several different meal times” said Zinn.

But now, that’s a thing of the past. Zinn said with a majority of people being vaccinated, it makes gathering for holidays much easier this year.

UF Hillel is offering two options for dinner to be able to accommodate everyone.

“Both inside in the main dining room which is where we typically gather, but also outdoors. We have a tent that we put up in our side yard that provides a different kind of option, particularly for the students who are more concerned about COVID,” Zinn said.

Chabad at UF is also offering different options for dinners and services.

People must RSVP so staff can monitor the number of guests, to maintain social distancing as much as possible.

“The past year has been unlike any in our lifetime and that provides another layer of reflection which is really the core work of the high holidays,” said Zinn.

Students said they’re excited to celebrate the new year with the traditions, foods, and sense of community the holiday is all about.

