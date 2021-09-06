Marion County first responders heading to Louisiana to aid in Ida recovery efforts

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - First responders from Marion County are helping with recovery efforts in Louisiana following Hurricane Ida.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies left to help the hardest hit areas of the state.

Marion County Fire Rescue deployed a four-person telecommunications team to Lafourche Parish in Louisiana.

They will spend the next 14 days providing support to other first responders.

