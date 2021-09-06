Advertisement

Nurse uses empty COVID-19 vaccine vials to create chandelier with message of hope

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A one-of-a-kind sculpture called the “Light of Appreciation” is shining down on Colorado’s healthcare workers.

An enterprising and artistic Boulder County public health worker created a beautiful chandelier out of used Moderna vaccine bottles.

Laura Weiss, the nurse behind the masterpiece, wanted to pay tribute to all those who have helped keep people alive.

She said she also wanted to honor people who made the decision to get the vaccine

Weiss hopes the light brings hope for a brighter future, without COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting in downtown Gainesville leaves one person dead
Shooting in downtown Gainesville leaves one person dead
Kassie Gilliam, Bradford County
“I hope she remembers my face,”: 20+ victims come forward after attorney’s arrest in Bradford County
Arsonist
Gainesville Police Department offering $5,000 reward for information on arsonist
Lake City fire chief dies from COVID-19
Lake City fire chief dies from COVID-19
“It’s enthralling but it’s a little scary”: The Swamp opens at full capacity for first time in...
“It’s enthralling but it’s a little scary”: Thousands pack The Swamp for first time in two years for season opener

Latest News

With COVID-19 surging in states with low vaccination rates, hospitals are facing a shortage of...
COVID-19 concerns over holiday weekend
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Brazilian soccer legend Pelé attends the 2018 soccer...
Pelé says apparent colon tumor removed
The food will be donated to a food pantry to help families in need.
An Ocala woman celebrates Labor Day by holding a food drive at her home
FILE - Mark Hamill, shown in this photo taken from file video, tweeted his own name and...
Mark Hamill tweets his own name, gets more than 500K likes