Russell Report: Breaking down week one in college football

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gators scored a win in their opening game against FAU. WRUF’s Steve Russell shares the main takeaways as this season ramps up, in tonight’s Russell Report.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.