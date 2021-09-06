Advertisement

“Saving Heroes”: NCFL veteran publishes book helping military and first responders overcome PTSD

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida veteran is hoping to help military and first responders battling post-traumatic stress.

Dr. Matthew Burke’s new book, Saving Heroes, is described as a warrior’s journey through rehabilitation. After more than 15 years of fighting his own battle and researching PTSD, he said he wants to help others find light in the hard times.

“I wanted to disprove my theory that there isn’t a cure for post-traumatic stress,” Burke said. “That is the hypothesis of most people who struggle with PTSD. I’ve come to the conclusion that it’s not a disorder, it’s part of being a seasoned warrior.”

Dr. Burke is also the founder of 10CAN, a non-profit offering veterans a network for outdoor adventure activities as a way to cope with PTSD. For more information on these resources CLICK HERE.

