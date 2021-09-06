Shooting in downtown Gainesville leaves one person dead

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A shooting early this morning in downtown Gainesville left one person dead.

It happened around 2 AM in a gravel parking lot on the 200 block of West University Ave.

One girl said she was enjoying a night out downtown, when she came back to the parking lot and heard gunshots.

“There was a lot of gun shots, honestly I didn’t count them, but it was like a good minute,” said Jennifer Lugo.

Lugo was visiting from Miami when her night took a turn she wasn’t expecting.

“I saw the guy, and I saw he was like really close to me, so I knew what was going on,” she said.

Police said crowds of people fled the scene after the gunfire rang out.

A spokesperson with the police department said officers were patrolling the area as they always do on the weekends.

“Our officers came across the victim who literally just stumbled right before them,” said Graham Glover, the Public Information Officer for Gainesville Police Department.

Glover said EMS was on the scene within minutes. The victim was taken to Shands where he ultimately died.

“We need the public’s help in figuring out what happened last night, why it happened, and most importantly the person or persons that were responsible for this incident,” he said.

Lugo said the gunman was wearing a face mask that covered everything but his eyes.

“I didn’t think this would happen, and it was my first time ever experiencing something like this.”

She said one of her friends who was there thinks he saw the shooter get in a car with other people.

Lugo believes it is possible there were multiple shooters involved.

