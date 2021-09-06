Student arrested in Gainesville for argument leading to a fight
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A student originally from Broward County was arrested in Gainesville after police say he punched someone during an argument.
According to Gainesville police, 22-year-old Christian Rodriguez sent another man to the hospital after an argument.
Officers say Rodriguez punched the victim in the face without warning.
Police say the victim suffered a concussion and multiple fractures to his jaw.
Bond was set at $50,000.
