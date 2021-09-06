Student arrested in Gainesville for argument leading to a fight

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A student originally from Broward County was arrested in Gainesville after police say he punched someone during an argument.

According to Gainesville police, 22-year-old Christian Rodriguez sent another man to the hospital after an argument.

Officers say Rodriguez punched the victim in the face without warning.

Police say the victim suffered a concussion and multiple fractures to his jaw.

Bond was set at $50,000.

