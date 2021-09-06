The week ahead: your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

(WCJB) - Monday is Labor Day, so schools and different offices across North Central Florida are closed, but there is an event in Suwannee County families can enjoy.

The Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park and Campground host the Labor Day Getaway all weekend that lasts until the holiday.

There’s a golf cart parade, bingo, fireworks and arts & crafts offered at the event in Live Oak.

Marion County resident Don Browning will be sworn in as a school board member Tuesday evening.

Browning was appointed to the District Two seat by Governor Ron DeSantis last week.

He replaces former school board member Beth McCall, who resigned after moving out of the district.

The swearing-in takes place inside the school board chambers.

Thursday morning, Lake City Police honor the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

The police and fire departments host the community starting at 8:30 a.m. to commemorate the tragedy

The event takes place in the front parking lot of the public safety building.

State representative Chuck Brannan is the guest speaker.

The Boys and Girls Club of Marion County hosts their annual luncheon Thursday afternoon.

The event called is called “Forward Momentum,” and is meant to teach people about what the organization does to support youth in the community.

The luncheon starts at 11:30 a.m.

