Advertisement

The week ahead: your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

(WCJB) - Monday is Labor Day, so schools and different offices across North Central Florida are closed, but there is an event in Suwannee County families can enjoy.

The Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park and Campground host the Labor Day Getaway all weekend that lasts until the holiday.

There’s a golf cart parade, bingo, fireworks and arts & crafts offered at the event in Live Oak.

Marion County resident Don Browning will be sworn in as a school board member Tuesday evening.

Browning was appointed to the District Two seat by Governor Ron DeSantis last week.

He replaces former school board member Beth McCall, who resigned after moving out of the district.

The swearing-in takes place inside the school board chambers.

RELATED STORY: New Marion County School Board member in agreement with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban on mask mandates in schools

Thursday morning, Lake City Police honor the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

The police and fire departments host the community starting at 8:30 a.m. to commemorate the tragedy

The event takes place in the front parking lot of the public safety building.

State representative Chuck Brannan is the guest speaker.

The Boys and Girls Club of Marion County hosts their annual luncheon Thursday afternoon.

The event called is called “Forward Momentum,” and is meant to teach people about what the organization does to support youth in the community.

The luncheon starts at 11:30 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Shooting in downtown Gainesville leaves one person dead
Shooting in downtown Gainesville leaves one person dead
Kassie Gilliam, Bradford County
“I hope she remembers my face,”: 20+ victims come forward after attorney’s arrest in Bradford County
Arsonist
Gainesville Police Department offering $5,000 reward for information on arsonist
“It’s enthralling but it’s a little scary”: The Swamp opens at full capacity for first time in...
“It’s enthralling but it’s a little scary”: Thousands pack The Swamp for first time in two years for season opener
Lake City fire chief dies from COVID-19
Lake City fire chief dies from COVID-19

Latest News

Horse Capital TV
Horse Capital TV recaps the FTBOA Champions awards show
Residents thought the station was moving to only 12 hours a day.
Alachua County Fire Chief said Fire Station 62 in Hawthorne will keep it’s 24 hours of service
Shooting in downtown Gainesville leaves one person dead
Shooting in downtown Gainesville leaves one person dead
Shooting in downtown Gainesville leaves one person dead
Shooting in downtown Gainesville leaves one person dead