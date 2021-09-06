Workers celebrated on Labor Day, employers in search of staff

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - On this Labor Day, federal unemployment programs have ended for millions of Americans across the nation.

RELATED: Federal unemployment benefits expire Monday

Florida opted out of these federal benefits in June in an effort to get people back to work.

The overall numbers show it’s working, but employers themselves aren’t all seeing the same results.

It’s a sign of the times - help wanted.

Dozens of business have put this sign out.

It’s one that Chad Saucier has in front of his business as well.

“We’re competing with bigger companies that do the same thing, we’re competing with restaurants and everything between and I just don’t know where the workers have gone,” Saucier said.

Saucier said pre-pandemic, he would have roughly 25 people to provide lawn care to customers around north central Florida.

Now he said he’s lucky to have 12 or 13.

“We could hire seven or eight tomorrow if I could get them,” he said.

Labor Day is a day where we recognize the American Labor Movement and worker’s contributions to society.

“All of our workers deserve praise and recognition and appreciation on Labor Day,” Alachua County Education Association President Carmen Ward said.

And while some employers said searching for employees has been difficult, workers too said it’s been hard for them to find the right fit.

“We’re still in a pandemic. The idea of being close to hundreds of strangers a day, even while being vaccinated, that’s not something that appeals to me in anyway,” Michael Kittle, who is losing his unemployment benefits said.

Saucier said he’s done just about everything to try and increase his work force, from posting positions online, to incentives for current employees, to canvassing the neighborhood.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity said that unemployment has gone down to just over five percent, but until this business owner can get the staff he needs, Saucier said that his crews will be booked out until at least Nov.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.