40th Annual Marion County Chili Cook-Off date set

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Plans are underway for the 40th Annual Marion County Chili Cook-Off. It will be held from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion on Nov. 6.

Many of the event’s activities, such as a car show, inflatables and games for children and a bake sale, had to be canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. Those events will make a return this year.

The 2019 Grand Champion, Big Lee’s Serious About BBQ, is also returning to defend its first place title.

The event draws about 8,000 people each year, as dozens of businesses and organizations compete for the title of “best chili.”

The Cornerstone School of Ocala hosts the event, which is sponsored by RealTruck.com. All proceeds from the event support the school, which is a 501(c)3 non-profit.

People who want to register to participate in the car show or the chili cook-off can register here.

