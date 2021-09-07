Alachua County pharmacies participating in vaccine incentive program

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two out of every three Alachua County residents have already gotten their COVID-19 vaccines. In order to increase these numbers, the county commission is encouraging people to get their shot by offering incentives through the end of September.

While those who have already been vaccinated are not eligible, those getting the Johnson & Johnson single shots will receive one $25 gift card. Moderna and Pfizer shots will receive $25 for each shot, including booster shots.

Participating vaccine providers include:

The Florida Department of Health in Alachua County

224 SE 24th St, Gainesville, FL 32641

Click to see the vaccination locations and times.

Hitchcock’s Pharmacies

15560 NW US Hwy 441, Alachua, FL 32615

24220 W Newberry Rd, Newberry, FL 32669

West End Pharmacy

25340 W Newberry Rd, Newberry, Fl 32669

Wise’s Pharmacy

708 SW 4th Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601

Winn Dixie Pharmacies

20303 N, US‐441, High Springs, FL 32643

300 SW 16th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32601

CVS Pharmacies ‐ Beginning September 3

901 N Main St, Gainesville, FL 32601

7430 SW Archer Rd, Gainesville, FL 32608

6025 US‐301, Hawthorne, FL 32640

4354 NW 23rd Ave, Gainesville, FL 32606

4145 NW 53rd Ave, Gainesville, FL 32653

3904 NW 13th St, Gainesville, FL 32609

3404 SW Archer Rd, Gainesville, FL 32608

2303 SW 75th St, Gainesville, FL 32607

19225 NW US Hwy 441, High Springs, FL 32643

1621 SW 13th St, Gainesville, FL 32608

15174 NW US Hwy 441, Alachua, FL 32615

1515 NW 13th St, Gainesville, FL 32601

14355 W Newberry Road, Gainesville, Fl 32669

