Buchholz High School receives fourth bomb threat of the school year

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Buchholz High School was evacuated and school was dismissed early after they received their fourth bomb threat of the current school year.

The students were evacuated and dismissed at around 2 p.m.

The first false bomb threat came on August 19, with two more called in on September 1 and 2.

RELATED STORY: A Buchholz High School parent reacts to the school's third bomb threat since August 19th

According to Buchholz principal Kevin Purvis, the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is working with the FBI to find the person making the threats.

There is a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person calling in the threats.

