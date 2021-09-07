Advertisement

Dan Mullen acknowledges energy surrounding Anthony Richardson, still comfortable with Emory Jones

Florida visits South Florida this Saturday at 1 p.m. in Tampa
By Kevin Wells
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -It’s long been said that the most popular player on any football team is the backup quarterback. But there is something a little unusual about the level of buzz surrounding Anthony Richardson’s play in the season opener.

The redshirt freshman from Gainesville’s Eastside High School made a number of splash plays in relief of Emory Jones in Saturday’s 35-14 win over Florida Atlantic. Richardson completed just three of eight passes, but added 160 yards on the ground, including a 73-yard touchdown.

Dan Mullen has stated that there is no quarterback controversy to speak of. Jones remains his starter despite some missteps, including two interceptions and a failed fourth down conversion.

Mullen was the offensive coordinator at Florida previously under Urban Meyer when Tim Tebow was utilized in a package of plays per game while Chris Leak started. The fourth-year UF head coach believes there is a comparison to be made between the two situations.

“I was here in 2006 and there was huge enthusiasm for Tim Tebow,” said Mullen. “He played six or seven plays a game and in those six or seven plays there was a lot of enthusiasm so I’ve seen it before and understand it.”

Florida visits South Florida this Saturday at 1 p.m. in Tampa. Expect to see both quarterbacks play once again.

