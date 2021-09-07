Donald Browning will represent district two as he will be sworn in as the new Marion County School Board member

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Today Donald Browning will be sworn in as the new Marion County School Board member.

Browning was appointed to the school board on August 30th by Governor Ron DeSantis, he will represent district two.

The ceremony will take place at the Marion County School Board chamber.

TRENDING STORY: 16-year old arrested after shooting his robbery accomplice in the leg

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.