Advertisement

Donald Browning will represent district two as he will be sworn in as the new Marion County School Board member

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Today Donald Browning will be sworn in as the new Marion County School Board member.

Browning was appointed to the school board on August 30th by Governor Ron DeSantis, he will represent district two.

The ceremony will take place at the Marion County School Board chamber.

TRENDING STORY: 16-year old arrested after shooting his robbery accomplice in the leg

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Shooting in downtown Gainesville leaves one person dead
Shooting in downtown Gainesville leaves one person dead
16-year old arrested after shooting his robbery accomplice in the leg
16-year old arrested after shooting his robbery accomplice in the leg
Autopsy report shows Rex and Brody Reinhart were shot by father
Autopsy report shows Rex and Brody Reinhart were shot by father
Man in Gainesville arrested for abusing wife and child
Gainesville man arrested on child abuse charges
Man in Gainesville arrested after throwing punch during argument
Student arrested in Gainesville for argument leading to a fight

Latest News

Hometown Hero: Pastor Kevin Thorpe adopts elementary schools
Hometown Hero: Pastor Kevin Thorpe adopts elementary schools
Wild hogs are a problem for Florida farmers because they will eat almost anything, and they are...
Farm Fact: Wild hogs are becoming a problem for farmers
Alachua County pharmacies participating in vaccine incentive program
Alachua County pharmacies participating in vaccine incentive program
Seniors and disabled guests will be served first. The food will be given on a first come, first...
Micanopy food give away to be held today