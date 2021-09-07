Former NFL star and Gainesville native Clinton Portis pleads guilty on Fraud Charges
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Former NFL star and Gainesville native Clinton Portis has pleaded guilty to federal fraud charges.
He and five other former NFL players were accused of defrauding $4 million dollars from a health care account set up for former players.
TRENDING STORY: Buchholz High School receives fourth bomb threat of the school year
Portis will have to pay $100,000 dollars in restitution.
He also faces 10-years behind bars.
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.