Former NFL star and Gainesville native Clinton Portis pleads guilty on Fraud Charges

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Former NFL star and Gainesville native Clinton Portis has pleaded guilty to federal fraud charges.

He and five other former NFL players were accused of defrauding $4 million dollars from a health care account set up for former players.

Portis will have to pay $100,000 dollars in restitution.

He also faces 10-years behind bars.

