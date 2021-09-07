Advertisement

Funeral arrangements planned for Lake City Fire Chief

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WJXT/WCJB) - The family of Lake City Fire Chief Randy Burnham is preparing to lay him to rest after he died with COVID-19.

A viewing for Chief Burnham will be held at Lake City Fire Department Station 1 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday.

The funeral will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at Christian Fellowship Church on SW CR-240.

Graveside services will be held at Corinth Methodist Church off US-441.

The chief was battling COVID-19 for multiple weeks before his passing, and was eventually put on a ventilator.

WJXT spoke with Lake City firefighter Austin Thomas about how Chief Burnham’s legacy and service to the community will never be forgotten.

“He had qualities that were admired, that would just -- you naturally gravitate towards people like Chief Burnham, and, you know, to lose somebody like him in the fire service, in general -- much less in a small community like Lake City or Lake City Fire Department -- is just absolutely tragic”

Lake City Mayor Stephen Witt thought Burnham had a bright future with the Lake City Fire Department.

“He had only been there a year or so and was really making some progress. He had just built a new fire station for us and we want to send our regards to his family and friends and he will certainly be missed but he was a great asset to our community.”

Last month, 75% of the Lake City Fire Department was out with COVID-19 or in quarantine.

A Lieutenant from the department is also currently in the hospital on a ventilator.

