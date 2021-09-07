Hometown Hero: Pastor Kevin Thorpe adopts elementary schools

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -- As the Senior Pastor of Faith Church for the last 23 years, Kevin Thorpe said he’s watched the Gainesville community grow and develop into what it is today.

“I’ve also seen the absence of growth and development in other areas,” said Thorpe.

In an effort to plug as many gaps as possible, he and other members of Faith Church have adopted Lake Forrest, Metcalfe, Rawlings, and Idyllwild Elementary schools by donating boxes of supplies based on a wish list.

Principal Elizabeth LeClear said in addition to the supplies, Pastor Thorpe’s presence at Lake Forrest over the years is greatly appreciated.

“I know he has a full plate but he never blinks an eye,” LeClear said. “How can I help the children and families of our community? I think it’s really important because people say they want to help. Pastor Thorpe makes it happen.”

It’s this type of gratitude that makes it all worth it for Thorpe.

“I am on cloud nine,” Thorpe added. “To give back and invest in the lives of young people especially and those I like to call frontline workers, those who are working directly with our children. It helps us live out our mission of working to transform communities one family at a time.”

Additionally, $500 checks were presented to each school to help cover the cost of other essentials along with certificates of adoption.

“This is an ongoing process for us,” Thorpe added. “We want to partner with these schools for the long term.”

