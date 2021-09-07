Labor Day food drive brings in 300 pounds of food for Interfaith Emergency Services
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala food drive we’ve been telling you is now over.
Mary Savage has been collecting non-perishable food items for the last three days.
Tuesday she dropped off the food, and a check for 50 dollars at Interfaith Emergency Services.
The organization will distribute the items -- to families in need.
She was able to collect and donate 300 pounds of food.
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.