Labor Day food drive brings in 300 pounds of food for Interfaith Emergency Services

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala food drive we’ve been telling you is now over.

Mary Savage has been collecting non-perishable food items for the last three days.

Tuesday she dropped off the food, and a check for 50 dollars at Interfaith Emergency Services.

The organization will distribute the items -- to families in need.

She was able to collect and donate 300 pounds of food.

